Julio Gonzalez Limón, of Santa Barbara, 1925-2017

Posted on June 22, 2017 | 3:48 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Julio Gonzalez Limón passed away on Monday, June 19, 2017, in Santa Barbara, CA. Our Lord called him home on his 92nd birthday following a brief illness.

He leaves his loving wife of 59 years, Elena Almodovar Limón; their children Alfredo (Josie) Limón, Emma (Henry) Montes, Susan (Mark) Da Re, Julio A. (Sylvia) Limón, Petra (Louie) Leyva, Sandra (Gilbert) Villarreal, his daughter Luci Limón Gonzales; 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings María del Refugio Martinez, José Limón, Aurora Gonzalez, Rubén Limón, Antonio Limón; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Marcelino and Petra (Gonzalez) Limón, and siblings Jesus Limón, Nemecio Limón, Lucia Limón, María Limón, Elena Limón, Deogracias Limón and Martín Limón.

He was born in Yahualica Jalisco, Mexico, on June 19, 1925. In his early years, he lived on a ranch growing up a working cowboy, raising cattle, and riding horses. In the mid 1940s, he immigrated to the United States in search of a better life.

Over the years, he helped numerous siblings and relatives emigrate from Mexico to the United States. In the early 1950s,

Julio worked as a farm laborer, laboring in the produce fields up and down the state of California eventually settling in Santa Barbara, in the mid-1950s.

During his life in Santa Barbara, he was a Teamster working for Browning Ferris Industries and spent many years employed by the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Upon retiring from the Santa Barbara Unified School District, he concentrated on his successful entrepreneurial real estate business. However, his true calling in life was to serve our Lord.

For over 20 years, he faithfully opened the doors each morning for the weekday daily Mass at San Roque Catholic Church. Many parishioners will have fond memories of him and his warm smile greeting them as they walked in for Mass. He also served as an usher and altar server.

Julio was an avid Dodgers fan. He would often be seen around town wearing his LA Dodgers hat. He enjoyed cheering for them while watching them on television or as the avid fan at Dodger Stadium.

When he wasn’t wearing a Dodgers hat, he wore a cowboy hat. His memories of life on the ranch never left him. Social events and family gatherings were marked by his Stetson, shiny belt buckle and cowboy boots.

Julio lived a long wonderful life. He will forever be cherished by his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended relatives and friends.

He will be remembered as a man who emphasized the importance of education, working hard to ensure his children had the means for educational opportunities, and instilling in them a strong work ethic.

All who had the honor of knowing Julio experienced his kindness, generosity and faith; he was a true gentleman.

We will miss our father tremendously and value all the lessons of life he taught us, but are comforted knowing he is in a better place and is no longer suffering.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Alto Lucero Transitional Care for the tender care he received during his stay at the facility.

A Rosary Service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 30, at San Roque Catholic Church, 325 Argonne Circle, Santa Barbara. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, also at San Roque Catholic Church.

Please visit www.wrhsb.com to leave an online memory or condolence.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.