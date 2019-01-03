Julio Montes Plays Huge Off Bench in San Marcos 2-1 Soccer Victory

Boys Soccer

Julio Montes came off the bench and scored the tying goal and assisted on the game winner for San Marcos in a 2-1 victory over Ventura in a non-league boys soccer match on Thursday at Warkentin Stadium.

Montes hit a free kick that senior Bryan Duran finished for the winning goal in the final minute of regulation play.

"Junior Julio Montes came into the game halfway through the second half and had an enormous impact," San Marcos coach Paul McLean said. "He covered well for us defensively and did an excellent job getting forward with several overlapping runs and crosses. He was quick to react to score his goal and played a perfect assist into Duran to finish the game. He was our man of the match for sure."

Montes leveled the score at 1-1 off a corner kick with 15 minutes to go. The ball pinged around several players in the penalty area before he struck hit solidly into the bottom left corner of the goal.

Ventura jumped on a loose ball in the box and scored in the 20th minute of the first half.

McLean praised the play of sophomore goalkeeper Uli Velez and Duran.

San Marcos (8-4-5 overall) returns to Channel League next week with a game at Cabrillo on Tuesday and then home against Dos Pueblos on Thursday.



