July 4th Skies Light Up in Santa Barbara, Goleta

Large crowds turn out to see pyrotechnic displays; no major problems reported

Scroll to the bottom to see video of the Girsh Park fireworks finale.

Tens of thousands of people flocked to fireworks displays Thursday night in Santa Barbara and Goleta as the community celebrated Independence Day.

Santa Barbara’s waterfront was jammed with holiday revelers, who ooohed and aaahed at the pyrotechnic display launched from West Beach. The event was sponsored by the city of Santa Barbara and SPARKLE.

Police were kept busy with lots of minor problems — including use of illegal fireworks throughout the South Coast — but no major incidents were reported.

Goleta’s Girsh Park was a total family affair, with music, dancing, food and games throughout the afternoon.

The park was filled to near capacity for the Goleta’s Rotary’s 16th annual fireworks display, which kicked off shortly after 9 p.m.

Although the fog threatened to roll in and reduce visibility, it mostly held off, and attendees were treated to and exciting pyrotechnic display.

No serious incident were reported.

GirshParkFireworksFinale from Noozhawk on Vimeo.