Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 7:50 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

July 4th Skies Light Up in Santa Barbara, Goleta

Large crowds turn out to see pyrotechnic displays; no major problems reported

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | July 4, 2013 | 11:39 p.m.

Scroll to the bottom to see video of the Girsh Park fireworks finale.

Tens of thousands of people flocked to fireworks displays Thursday night in Santa Barbara and Goleta as the community celebrated Independence Day.

Fireworks light up the Santa Barbara Harbor Thursday night. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

Santa Barbara’s waterfront was jammed with holiday revelers, who ooohed and aaahed at the pyrotechnic display launched from West Beach. The event was sponsored by the city of Santa Barbara and SPARKLE.

Police were kept busy with lots of minor problems — including use of illegal fireworks throughout the South Coast — but no major incidents were reported.

Goleta’s Girsh Park was a total family affair, with music, dancing, food and games throughout the afternoon.

The park was filled to near capacity for the Goleta’s Rotary’s 16th annual fireworks display, which kicked off shortly after 9 p.m.

Although the fog threatened to roll in and reduce visibility, it mostly held off, and attendees were treated to and exciting pyrotechnic display.

No serious incident were reported.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

GirshParkFireworksFinale from Noozhawk on Vimeo.

 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 