Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, November 20 , 2018, 7:29 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Jump at Chance to Attend Page Youth Center Basketball Shootout

By Wana Dowell for Page Youth Center | November 20, 2018 | 4:39 p.m.

Page Youth Center (PYC) is calling all basketball fans for its Winter League season opening day basketball shootout, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at the PYC gym, 4540 Hollister Ave.

There will be separate boys and girls divisions for elementary and junioe high students, and priority registration will be offered to PYC Winter League participants. These participants will vie for a chance to win $1,000 through a ticket lottery.

In addition, Cottage Health will be on hand to do free baseline concussion testing, the LA Clippers Street Team will attend, and Holdren's Steaks & Seafood restaurant will be serving chicken and tri-tip sandwiches.

The PYC basketball program for kids runs December to March Madness. 

Page Youth Center has served the greater Santa Barbara County community for some 25 years, providing sports programming and recreational activities as a method of developing self-confidence, physical fitness, personal responsibility and other essential life skills to thousands of boys and girls, including those who are financially, socially or developmentally at risk.

— Wana Dowell for Page Youth Center.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 