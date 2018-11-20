Jump at Chance to Attend Page Youth Center Basketball Shootout

Page Youth Center (PYC) is calling all basketball fans for its Winter League season opening day basketball shootout, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at the PYC gym, 4540 Hollister Ave.

There will be separate boys and girls divisions for elementary and junioe high students, and priority registration will be offered to PYC Winter League participants. These participants will vie for a chance to win $1,000 through a ticket lottery.

In addition, Cottage Health will be on hand to do free baseline concussion testing, the LA Clippers Street Team will attend, and Holdren's Steaks & Seafood restaurant will be serving chicken and tri-tip sandwiches.

The PYC basketball program for kids runs December to March Madness.

Page Youth Center has served the greater Santa Barbara County community for some 25 years, providing sports programming and recreational activities as a method of developing self-confidence, physical fitness, personal responsibility and other essential life skills to thousands of boys and girls, including those who are financially, socially or developmentally at risk.

— Wana Dowell for Page Youth Center.