Jump in Water to Help Sink Cancer at Santa Barbara Swims For a Cure

The community is invited to join Santa Barbara Swims For a Cure to raise money for cancer research and enjoy a workout or leisurely swim, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at Los Baños, 401 Shoreline Drive.

Though fundraising for cancer research and clinical trials is the goal of the event, it is not a requirement to participate, and volunteers are always needed. Prizes will be awarded to those raising more than $100. Donations are tax deductible.

Anyone who wants to Make Waves to Fight Cancer is encouraged to participate.

“Every 15 minutes, 50 Americans are diagnosed with cancer,” according to Swim Across America’s Infographics.

For more information, visit http://www.swimacrossamerica.org/SBSwims.

— Sue Sadler for Santa Barbara Swims For a Cure.