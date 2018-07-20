Friday, July 20 , 2018, 1:36 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Jump-Start Your Health with Lunchtime Fitness Classes at Carrillo Recreation Center

By Rebekah Tang for the Carrillo Recreation Center | July 20, 2018 | 11:00 a.m.

You've waited long enough — efficient, lunchtime fitness classes that have you feeling great, de-stressed and back to work in no time, right here in downtown Santa Barbara at your very own community center.

Classes are only 45 minutes and are taught by rock-star instructors and trainers. There are no membership fees, and come when you can. Jump-start your health and wellness today — all in a day's work.

All fitness levels are welcome! No previous experience is necessary, and modifications are offered. Move, dance, sweat and have some fun!

Classes are held from 12:05 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo St.

» Mondays: “Mashup Monday” — Start the week by boosting your metabolism with this total body workout.  

» Tuesdays: “ABC: Abs, Balance, Coordination” — If you want a stronger core, better balance and enhanced coordination, this cutting-edge workout is for you.

» Wednesdays: “Pilates Express” — An efficient, classically based flowing mat class guaranteed to lengthen, strengthen and work that core. You will leave taller and energized!

» Thursdays: “Cardio Shape Up” — Boost your brain and body with these aerobic workouts that will get your heart rate up, elevate your mood and burn calories via classic cardio, kickbox, aerobic circuits, dance fitness or low impact.

» Fridays: “Fit Friday” — Get ready for whatever the weekend holds with this low-impact class designed to strengthen and lengthen every muscle in your body.

Ten classes cost $60, or the drop-in rate is $12 a class. Try out your first class for free.

The vision at Sweat SB Fitness is to promote a public health impact in the city of Santa Barbara. The mission is to give everyone access to fun and affordable workouts that will promote a healthy lifestyle.

For questions or comments, email [email protected].

— Rebekah Tang for the Carrillo Recreation Center.

 

