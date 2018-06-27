June 5 Election Results Certified: Gutierrez to Be Sworn in to Santa Barbara Council on July 10

Santa Barbara's newest City Council member, Oscar Gutierrez, will be sworn in on July 10.

The Santa Barbara County Elections Office has certified the results of the June 5 election.

Gutierrez, who ran for the vacant seat on Santa Barbara's Westside District 3, won with 1,007 votes. Michael Vidal was second with 653 votes.

"As of now, I've been meeting with as many city staff officials and constituents as I can to get up to speed on as much as possible," Gutierrez told Noozhawk. "I feel really excited about getting started to serve the city as soon as possible."

In other races, Sheriff Bill Brown retained his post, avoiding a November runoff, winning 52.4 percent of the vote. He earned 44,008 votes, ahead of second-place finisher Lt. Brian Olmstead, who won 26,880 votes.

In the battle for county auditor-controller, Betsy Schaffer defeated Jen Christensen, winning 57.4 percent of the vote to 42.3 percent, respectively.

Salud Carbajal outdistanced Justin Fareed by 20 percentage points, but must still face him in November in the runoff.

Regardless of the outcome in June, the top two finishers must face each other.

Carbajal won 56.1 percente of the vote, or 50,428 votes, to Fareed's 36.2 percent, or 32,524 votes.

Gregg Hart and Steve Lavagnino, ran uncontested for the Second District and Fifth District county supervisor seats, respectively.

They will take office in January 2019.

The general election will be on Nov. 6.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina