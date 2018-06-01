Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 12:09 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Incumbents Bill Brown, Salud Carbajal Top Fundraisers for June 5 Primary Election

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 1, 2018 | 2:24 p.m.

Incumbent Sheriff Bill Brown is the clear money front-runner in the race for the position of Santa Barbara County's top cop.

Brown has been widely endorsed by prominent individuals, including Gov. Jerry Brown, U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris.

He has raised $246.000, more than double his biggest rival, Lt. Brian Olmstead, who has raised $118,000, according to the Santa Barbara County Elections Office.  The third challenger, Lt. Eddie Hsueh, has raised $8,500.

If none of the three wins more than 50 percent of the vote in the June 5 primary election, there will be a run-off in November between the top two vote-getters.

In the contest for Santa Barbara County Auditor-Controller, Jen Christensen has raised $46,000 in her bid for the seat. Her opponent, Betsy Schaffer, has raised just under $24,000 in her campaign.

In the U.S. congressional contest, incumbent Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, has received just over $2 million for his effort to hold onto his seat, according to the Federal Elections Commission. 

Republican challenger Justin Fareed has raised $633,000 in his bid to unseat Carbajal.

Another Republican candidate, Michael Erin Woody, has raised about $155,000, but $135,000 came in the form of a loan to himself.

In the District 3 Westside Santa Barbara City Council race, Democratic Party-endorsed candidate Oscar Gutierrez leads the money race, with $25,000 in donations, according to the Santa Barbara Clerk's Office. Michael Vidal trails with $18,000 raised.

Gutierrez is a documentary and television videographer. Vidal is a certified financial planner.

Candidates Elizabeth Hunter and and Ken Rivas have not filed the papers to form a committee to raise money.

However, Rivas is running a television advertisement that he paid $2,000 to air. Hunter has several signs on the Westside.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

