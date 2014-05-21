June Gloom Fest to Set Up Shop at Porch in Carpinteria

Embrace the gray — come celebrate June Gloom with us!

Join the fun and festivities at Porch’s fourth annual June Gloom Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 7.

Highlighting the day’s event will be two workshops, starting with a lively presentation from the folks at Tomatomania at 11 a.m. These enthusiastic tomato aficionados will have a variety of heirloom and hybrid seedlings, GeoPots and fertilizer available for sale, plus plenty of expert advice for tomato growers.

At 3 p.m., Presto Pasta will present "Presto Pesto — Beyond the Basic Basil."

This year’s event will feature coffee drinks and pastries by French Press, the Tacos Aaron truck, samples from Juice Well and jams from Red Hen Cannery, and from 1 to 4 p.m., Rori’s Artisanal Creamery will serve up its delectable organic ice cream. The Farm Cart will be on hand all day offering an assortment of fresh, organic fruit and veggies.

Come enjoy fun ’n’ games for the whole family, and tap your feet to singer/guitarist Caroline Aiken’s fabulous soul rock music from 2 to 4 p.m.

For more information, call 805.684.0300. Porch is located at 3823 Santa Claus Lane in Carpinteria.