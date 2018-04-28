June Gloom Likely to Linger But Next Weekend Should See Sunshine’s Return

June Gloom may have been a day late to Santa Barbara County but it made for a gray Sunday as it settled in on the South Coast. The overcast conditions are likely to continue for much of the week.

The National Weather Service said a weak low-pressure system is to blame for a cooling trend that started Sunday. The forecast for Monday and Tuesday calls for patchy fog and a chance of drizzle before noon, followed by mostly cloudy skies the rest of the day. High temperatures are only expected to reach the upper 60s.

As the low-pressure system slowly moves eastward, the weather service said a ridge of high pressure is expected to move in behind it. Skies should start to see more afternoon sunshine, beginning Wednesday, and temperatures in the low to mid-70s are likely to follow.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.