June M. Kistler, 1913-2013

Posted on August 17, 2013 | 9:59 a.m.

Source: Pat Kistler

Our beloved mother June M. Kistler, born in Saginaw, Michigan, to Alice and Edwin Cornish on June 24, 1913, passed away in her sleep on August 15, 2013.

She was the third in a line of six children. She and her family came to California in the early 1950s for health reasons.

June recently celebrated her 100th birthday at a family gathering held in Orange County.

She had five children; David (Patricia of Goleta/Carpinteria), Denise (Gene of Los Angeles), Erin (Ken of Washington), Sheila (Rick of Oregon), and Craig (Moonyean of Brea, California); 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

After retiring from the City of Alhambra, June traveled the world over and enjoyed visiting her family very much.

She was preceded in death by her husband,Marion, one of her children (Erin), one grandchild (Kenneth) and one great-grandchild (Sophie).

June will be buried at Rose Hills, in Whittier, California.

"Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears.”

― John Lennon