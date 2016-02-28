Candidate Filing Deadline Nears for June Primary Election Races in Santa Barbara County

There are still several weeks to go before the filing deadline for the June 7 election, and candidates continue to jump into local and state races.

The primary ballot will have races for seats on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and the Superior Court bench, Assembly and state Senate, the House of Representatives and president of the United States, in addition to the political parties’ county central committees.

The filing deadline is March 11, unless it’s extended, and the county Election Office updates its records frequently as more people file paperwork.

Eleven candidates have handed in preliminary paperwork to enter the race for the 24th Congressional District seat held by Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, who is retiring. The district sprawls across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and a portion of Ventura County.

As of Wednesday, that list included five Santa Barbara County residents — Democrats Salud Carbajal, Benjamin Lucas, Jeff Oshins and Helene Schneider and Republican Justin Fareed — and six San Luis Obispo County residents — Republicans Katcho Achadjian, Tyler Gross and Matt Kokkonen; independents ​Steve Isakson and John Uebersax; and Democrat William Ostrander.

Nine of the candidates — all but Gross and Lucas —​ attended a recent debate at Cal Poly.

Gross suspended his campaign less than a month after announcing his candidacy.

Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, recently filed paperwork to seek re-election in the 19th District, and documents reported to the Secretary of State’s Office show her 2016 Senate campaign fund raised $308,000 last year.

Colin Patrick Walch of Santa Maria also has filed preliminary papers to seek the seat.

The two Assembly districts that split Santa Barbara County are both up for election this year.

The 35th District — covering Guadalupe, Lompoc, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo County — has several contenders from San Luis Obispo County: Democrat Dawn Marie Legg, Libertarian Dominic Robert Rubini and Republican Jordan Cunningham, who reported raising $181,000 last year for his campaign.

Only one person, Santa Barbara Unified School District trustee Monique Límon, has filed to seek the 37th District seat. The district runs from the Santa Ynez Valley down to northern Ventura County.

Limon, a Democrat, raised $203,000 last year, according to the Secretary of State.

Both Assembly incumbents are seeking other offices: Achadjian, currently the Republican representing the 35th District, is running for Congress, and Das Williams, the Democrat representing the 37th District, is a candidate for Santa Barbara County’s First District supervisor.

Three of the five seats on Santa Barbara County’s Board of Supervisors are on the June ballot.

Williams and county investment officer Jennifer Christensen are running for the First District seat, which includes Cuyama and the South Coast from Santa Barbara to Carpinteria.

County planning commissioner Joan Hartmann and Santa Ynez Valley school board member Bruce Porter are running for the Third District seat, which includes the Santa Ynez Valley and Isla Vista areas.

Supervisor Peter Adam is seeking re-election in the Fourth District in the North County, and Santa Maria resident Eduardo “Eddie” ​ Ozeta Jr. also has filed candidate papers.

Voter Deadlines

Residents must register by May 23 to vote in the June 7 election, and they have until May 31 to sign up to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

Voters need to re-register after moving to a new permanent residence, changing their name or changing their political party choice.

Click here to register online through the Secretary of State’s website.

For California primary elections, the top two vote-getters — regardless of party preference — move on to the November general election.

Voters with “decline to state” party preference will be mailed a nonpartisan ballot without partisan offices — including president — but they can request a ballot from the American Independence, Democratic or Libertarian parties instead.

Only those three parties are allowing crossover voting this June, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

The California Republican Party does not allow crossover voting in the June primary and did not for the 2012 primary election either.

If “decline to state” voters want to vote for Republican candidates in the June primary, they must re-register as Republicans.

