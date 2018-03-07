Friday, June 29 , 2018, 1:04 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

June Trial Date Set For Man Charged With Old Town Orcutt Homicide

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | March 7, 2018 | 9:20 p.m.

A June trial date has been set for the man accused of fatally shooting a father of two in Old Town Orcutt in 2016.

Jonathan Highley, 36, appeared before Judge Gustavo Lavayen on Wednesday morning for a brief hearing held three days after the first anniversary of the fatal shooting.

Highley is charged in connection with the fatal shooting Anthony “Tony” San Juan, 43, of Santa Maria, in a parking lot in Old Town Orcutt early March 4, 2017.

The shooting came after Highley had been involved in a number of altercations inside and outside Elmer’s Bar, according to testimony from the preliminary hearing. 

Highley faces trial for charges of murder and assault with a firearm along with special allegations, including use of a firearm and great bodily injury. 

The judge set June 4 for the trial to start, with another date, May 30, to confirm whether the trial will move forward.

At the request of the attorneys — Anne Nudson for the prosecution and Mark Owens for the defense — the judge also scheduled another readiness and settlement conference for March 28. 

