June Trial Date Vacated For Man Charged With Fatal Shooting In Old Town Orcutt

The planned trial for an Orcutt man charged with shooting a father of two after bar fights involving other people has been delayed.

A June 4 start of the jury trial before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Gustavo Lavayen was vacated in May, with no new trial date set.

Jonathan Highley is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Anthony “Tony” San Juan, 43, of Santa Maria in a parking lot in Old Town Orcutt early March 4, 2017.

The shooting came after Highley had been involved in a number of altercations inside and outside Elmer’s Bar, according to testimony from the preliminary hearing.

Highley faces trial for charges of murder and assault with a firearm, along with special allegations including use of a firearm and great bodily injury

The case will return to court June 27, according to the current schedule.

Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson is leading the prosecution team while Mark Owens is serving as the defense attorney.

