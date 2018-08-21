Jung Elected Vice President of Sansum Diabetes Research Institute Board

Steven Jung has been elected vice president of the board of trustees at Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI). Jung has served on the SDRI board of trustees since March 2017.

He is senior counsel and head of the Trusts and Estates Group at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck in Santa Barbara. He has been with the firm since 2001.

Jung earned a masters of law degree in taxation from Georgetown University Law Center and his J.D. from UC Davis School of Law.

He is a California State Bar-certified specialist in estate planning, trust and probate law.

— Katie Haq for Sansum Diabetes Research Institute.