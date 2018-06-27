Jungle Fire to Ignite the Dance Floor at UCSB MultiCultural Center

Known for their musical recipe of West African and Afro-Caribbean styles, Jungle Fire is making its way to perform at the MultiCultural Center at UC Santa Barbara Friday, Feb. 19, 2016, in the MCC Theater.

“Few bands live up to their name in the way Jungle Fire do; fusing Cumbia, Afrobeat and traditional funk, each JF jam blazes the floor with real power” describes Juno Records UK, which best sums up the Jungle Fire live show.

Jungle Fire pulls its influences from music of legends such as Irakere, Ray Barretto, James Brown, Fela Kuti and Manu Dibango while creating a melting pot of Afro-Caribbean and West African rhythms with a heavy break beat funk aesthetic.

Serving up a healthy dose of originals and deep Afro-Latin funk covers all cooked up together in a live mix-tape style set ensuring an energy that is nothing short of fire.

Currently, Jungle Fire has been supporting their first full-length record, Tropicoso, via the Los Angeles heavyweight Latin alternative label Nacional.

Focused on taking their show international, Jungle Fire embarked on a massively successful U.K. tour and the band also made their South American debut at the Mompox Jazz Festival in Colombia.

For more information, visit www.junglefiremusic.com.

— Carol Dinh is the publicist and marketing coordinator at the UCSB MultiCultural Center.