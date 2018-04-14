Join Junior Giants Baseball Program for Free

The Lompoc Recreation Division is offering the Junior Giants Summer Baseball Program for free. The league is open to all boys and girls ages 6-15 years (age group 13-15 years is contingent on registrations).

The program is a non-competitive baseball league for boys and girls sponsored by the San Francisco Giants Community Fund.

Kids in the program will learn about baseball, as well as leadership, teamwork, integrity and confidence.

The summer league is hosted by the Lompoc Recreation Division, and includes a reading program with incentives for all participants. Volunteers are being sought for coaching.

Registration will be available online starting Sunday, April 15, by visiting www.gojrgiants.org, and in-person at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., from 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 16, and Monday, May 21.

For more information on registration or volunteering, call Chad Dawson, recreation supervisor, 875-8092.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.