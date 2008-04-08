Junior High Arts Budget Spared from Cuts

San Marcos High teachers fear block schedule will be among new casualties as Santa Barbara school board tackles shortfall.

In front of a spillover crowd, the Santa Barbara school board Tuesday night spared junior high performing arts from the budget knife, but some teachers at San Marcos High fear their school’s unique four-period scheduling system — and a disproportionate number of teachers’ jobs — could be in danger.

Largely due to California’s budget disaster, the school board must carve $4 million out of its $93 million discretionary budget for the 2008-09 school year. The board plans to do the deed as early as April 22.

At Tuesday’s meeting, administrators brought the board a list of potential cuts totaling $5.3 million. As such, the idea was essentially to begin the process of finding $1.3 million in programs to save.

Although the board voted to remove just the $577,000 junior high-elective item from the list, board members raised questions about other potential cuts. Those include:

• Low class sizes for ninth-grade math and English classes ($570,000).

• Five high school district psychologist jobs ($425,000).

• Replacing credentialed librarians with technicians ($176,624).

Meanwhile, San Marcos High teachers were infuriated by the potential cut that would lay off about a dozen staff members to bring its faculty-to-student ratio in line with those at Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara high schools.

“You’re gutting a school,” history teacher Eric Burrows, a former state teacher of the year, told the school board.

Unlike Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara, which operate with traditional 50-minute periods, San Marcos uses a block schedule, meaning students take 90-minute classes, and finish a semester’s worth of credit in half a semester’s time.

As a result, the school long ago asked for and received lower class sizes, to ease the burden on teachers, who each must provide instruction to more students over the course of a year than teachers at the other two high schools.

Last year, as part of the school board’s budget cuts, class sizes were increased at every school. However, at San Marcos they rose to 31 students per teacher from 29, while at the other two high schools they increased to 35 from 32.

According to the district’s figures, bringing San Marcos’ staff-to-student ratios in line with the other two high schools would save $560,000. But teachers said that would most likely come at the expense of the school’s block schedule, which they say allows students to take more elective offerings.

San Marcos teachers Tuesday said the information provided to the board is inaccurate.

“I will be bold enough as to say it is a fallacy,” said performing-arts instructor David Holmes.

Middle school and high school librarians, too, made a plea to spare their programs. Four years ago, credentialed librarians were cut from the elementary schools.

“We are a teacher, an instructional partner, an information specialist, and a program administrator,” said Marsha Barr, a librarian at Santa Barbara High. “We help students learn and we help teachers teach.”

A majority of the 40 or so people who spoke to the board championed the benefits of performing arts. But before the public was allowed its say, a majority of board members had already indicated they wanted to take junior high electives off the chopping block.

Still, the sheer number of people who spoke in favor of the arts was revealing.

San Marcos High student Juliette Stuster told of her experience traveling to London and Paris with the all-girls choir.

When they found out about the trip, “some of the girls screamed at the top of their lungs,” she said. “This has been an amazing experience.”

Evan Bell, a member of the Dos Pueblos High jazz choir, said for some students, the arts are more than just an elective.

“For some of us, it’s not just a hobby, it’s what we want to do with the rest of our life,” he said.

Although the meeting was mostly civil, at one point school board president Laura Malakoff banged the gavel, threatened to call police, and called a break after a man in the audience stood up and told the board maybe someone could cut them. The man immediately left the building.

Other potential cuts and adjustments include:

• Providing universal breakfast during a classroom break rather than before school ($200,000).

• Three administrative positions ($382,000).

• Instructional assistants, mostly in special education ($433,874).

• The replacement of four special-education resource specialists with clerical employees ($298,530).

• The reduction of hours of health assistants at all schools ($62,248).

• The enforcement of the board policy on charging for bus passes ($25,000).