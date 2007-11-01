Junior High Teacher Marilyn Garza Receives Milken Award

Garza is one of 80 recipients of awards to be distributed by thefoundation this school year. She is also a 2007-08 Santa Barbara CountyDistinguished Educator. She has been with Santa Barbara Junior High for 11 years.

Santa Barbara Junior High School teacher Marilyn Garza got a pleasantsurprise Thursday morning in the form of an unrestricted $25,000 awardduring a school assembly. The Milken National Educator Award waspresented to the eighth-grade math and physical science teacher byLowell Milken, co-founder of the Milken Family Foundation, anorganization aiming to improving the quality of K-12 education.

