Junior League Gala Honors D.A. Joyce Dudley

As the Junior League of Santa Barbara celebrated its 10th Annual Gala this month, it honored the league’s Woman of the Year, Santa Barbara District Attorney Joyce Dudley, and commemorated the progress made in facilitating the opening of S.A.F.E. (Saving At-risk youth From Exploitation) House.

S.A.F.E. house is a six-bed residential shelter for girls who are survivors of sexual exploitation and sex trafficking. The league raised more than $85,000 for this endeavor, launched a year prior at their Gala in 2017.

“With all that has happened to Santa Barbara in the past few months, we are beyond happy to be able to host our gala event this year at the Maritime Museum," said Danielle Hazarian, Junior League president.

"It is our signature fundraising effort for the League and S.A.F.E. House, as well as our way to celebrate our community," she said.

"Ms. Dudley is a pillar in Santa Barbara, and has worked tirelessly in alignment with the goals of our focus area: improving the lives of at-risk young women by educating and empowering them to reach their full potential, while working to prevent exploitation and injustice in our community,” she said.

“It was my great honor to receive this award in order to shine a spotlight on these horrendous crimes and the great work the Junior League of Santa Barbara is doing to rescue and support our human trafficking victims,” Dudley said.

Funds raised from the gala evening go to further funding for the Junior League’s Signature Project, a combination of S.A.F.E. House and a community awareness campaign to be launched later this year.

Those interested in donating can donate online at JLSantaBarbara.org or reach out directly to [email protected] for alternate supporting options. For more information about Junior League of Santa Barbara, call 963-2704, or visit JLSantaBarbara.org.

— Debbie Fox for Santa Barbara County District Attorney.