Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 2:15 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Junior League Gala Honors D.A. Joyce Dudley

By Debbie Fox for Santa Barbara County District Attorney | April 22, 2018 | 1:14 p.m.

As the Junior League of Santa Barbara celebrated its 10th Annual Gala this month, it honored the league’s Woman of the Year, Santa Barbara District Attorney Joyce Dudley, and commemorated the progress made in facilitating the opening of S.A.F.E. (Saving At-risk youth From Exploitation) House.

S.A.F.E. house is a six-bed residential shelter for girls who are survivors of sexual exploitation and sex trafficking. The league raised more than $85,000 for this endeavor, launched a year prior at their Gala in 2017.

“With all that has happened to Santa Barbara in the past few months, we are beyond happy to be able to host our gala event this year at the Maritime Museum," said Danielle Hazarian, Junior League president.

"It is our signature fundraising effort for the League and S.A.F.E. House, as well as our way to celebrate our community," she said.

"Ms. Dudley is a pillar in Santa Barbara, and has worked tirelessly in alignment with the goals of our focus area: improving the lives of at-risk young women by educating and empowering them to reach their full potential, while working to prevent exploitation and injustice in our community,” she said.

“It was my great honor to receive this award in order to shine a spotlight on these horrendous crimes and the great work the Junior League of Santa Barbara is doing to rescue and support our human trafficking victims,” Dudley said.

Funds raised from the gala evening go to further funding for the Junior League’s Signature Project, a combination of  S.A.F.E. House and a community awareness campaign to be launched later this year.

Those interested in donating can donate online at JLSantaBarbara.org or reach out directly to [email protected] for alternate supporting options. For more information about Junior League of Santa Barbara, call 963-2704, or visit JLSantaBarbara.org.

The Junior League thanks the sponsors and donors of the gala: MoveGreen, Joan and Jim Lindsey, Kielle and John Horton, Santa Barbara Brewing Company, Santa Barbara Airbus, Santa Ynez Vacation Rentals, Lampson Team OnQFinancial, Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray, LLP.

American Riviera Bank, Zia Group, Gardner Grout Foundation: Rob and Heather Hambleton, PensionMark, PIP Printing and Marketing Services, Santa Barbara Foundation: Suzanne Sumerlin Duca Donor Advised Fund, Montecito Bank & Trust, BMW Santa Barbara.

Cutler’s Artisan Spirits, CSC Creative Servies Catering, Timothy K. and Virginia A. Bliss Donor Advised Fund.

— Debbie Fox for Santa Barbara County District Attorney.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 