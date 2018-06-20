Junior League Honors D.A. Joyce Dudley at 10th Gala

Celebrating its 10th Annual Gala recently, the Junior League of Santa Barbara honored Santa Barbara District Attorney Joyce Dudley as its woman of the year.

In the event at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, the league marked the progress made in facilitating the opening of S.A.F.E. House (Saving At-risk Youth From Exploitation), a six-bed residential shelter for girls who are survivors of sexual exploitation and sex trafficking.

The league raised more than $85,000 for S.A.F.E. House, launched a year prior at the 2017 gala.

“With all that has happened to Santa Barbara in the past few months, we are beyond happy to be able to host our gala event this year at the Maritime Museum," said Danielle Hazarian, Junior League president.

"It is our signature fundraising effort for the League and S.A.F.E. House, as well as our way to celebrate our community," she said.

"Ms. Dudley is a pillar in Santa Barbara, and has worked tirelessly in alignment with the goals of our focus area: improving the lives of at-risk young women by educating and empowering them to reach their full potential, while working to prevent exploitation and injustice in our community," she said.

Funds raised from the gala go to furthering the funding for the Junior League’s signature project, a combination of S.A.F.E. House and a Community Awareness Campaign to be launched later this year.

Those interested in donating can give online at JLSantaBarbara.org or email [email protected] for alternate supporting options. For more information about Junior League, call 963-2704, or visit JLSantaBarbara.org.

— Kate Perlis McKinniss for Junior League of Santa Barbara.