Junior League Honors D.A. Joyce Dudley at 10th Gala

Group raises $85,000 for S.A.F.E. House Santa Barbara

Junior League members with Santa Barbara District Attorney Joyce Dudley, front center.
Junior League members with Santa Barbara District Attorney Joyce Dudley, front center. (Ashleigh Taylor Portrait)
By Kate Perlis McKinniss for Junior League of Santa Barbara | May 7, 2018 | 1:51 p.m.

Celebrating its 10th Annual Gala recently, the Junior League of Santa Barbara honored Santa Barbara District Attorney Joyce Dudley as its woman of the year.

In the event at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, the league marked the progress made in facilitating the opening of S.A.F.E. House (Saving At-risk Youth From Exploitation), a six-bed residential shelter for girls who are survivors of sexual exploitation and sex trafficking.

The league raised more than $85,000 for S.A.F.E. House, launched a year prior at the 2017 gala.

“With all that has happened to Santa Barbara in the past few months, we are beyond happy to be able to host our gala event this year at the Maritime Museum," said Danielle Hazarian, Junior League president.

"It is our signature fundraising effort for the League and S.A.F.E. House, as well as our way to celebrate our community," she said.

"Ms. Dudley is a pillar in Santa Barbara, and has worked tirelessly in alignment with the goals of our focus area: improving the lives of at-risk young women by educating and empowering them to reach their full potential, while working to prevent exploitation and injustice in our community," she said.

Funds raised from the gala go to furthering the funding for the Junior League’s signature project, a combination of S.A.F.E. House and a Community Awareness Campaign to be launched later this year.

Those interested in donating can give online at JLSantaBarbara.org or email [email protected] for alternate supporting options. For more information about Junior League, call 963-2704, or visit JLSantaBarbara.org.   

The Junior League thanks the sponsors and donors of the 10th Annual Gala:
Sponsors:
MoveGreen
Joan & Jim Lindsey
Kielle & John Horton
Santa Barbara Brewing Company
Santa Barbara Airbus
Santa Ynez Vacation Rentals
Lampson Team OnQFinancial
Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray, LLP
American Riviera Bank
Zia Group
Gardner Grout Foundation: Rob and Heather Hambleton
PensionMark
PIP Printing and Marketing Services
Santa Barbara Foundation: Suzanne Sumerlin Duca Donor Advised Fund
Montecito Bank & Trust
BMW Santa Barbara
Cutler’s Artisan Spirits
CSC Creative Servies Catering
Timothy K. and Virginia A. Bliss Donor Advised Fund

— Kate Perlis McKinniss for Junior League of Santa Barbara.

 

