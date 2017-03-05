Junior League Initiative to Be Unveiled at Gala

The Junior League of Santa Barbara (JLSB) will host its 9th Annual Spring Gala — Old Spanish Nights on Saturday, March 11, at the Four Seasons Coral Casino.

The gala is the highlight event of the year for JLSB, and 100 percent of funds raised will support the nonprofit organization's mission.

That mission is dedicated to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

Guests, who are urged to wear colorful cocktail attire, will be greeted with an array of silent auction items while overlooking the beautiful Pacific coastline.

Dinner and dancing will follow, along with presentation of the Woman of the Year award to an outstanding female philanthropist who has made a notable difference in the local community.

The event will be highlighted by the unveiling of JLSB’s Signature Project: a multi-year initiative aimed at improving the lives of at-risk young women while working to prevent exploitation and injustice in our community.

Guests will learn more about this critical focus area and will be provided an opportunity to support this important work.

This year’s gala theme was chosen to honor the tradition of Fiesta and Old Spanish Days, which began in 1924, the same year Junior League of Santa Barbara was established.

The JLSB not only shares a birthday with this most special annual celebration, but also shares a passion for investing in and protecting this place we are lucky to call home. For more information, visit www.jlsantabarbara.org or call 963-2704.

JLSB thanks the sponsors of the 9th Annual Gala:

Event sponsored by the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara

Platinum: Joan and Jim Lindsey

Silver: John and Kielle Horton

Bronze: Santa Barbara Auto Group, Union Bank, Susan Van Atta, Sientra, Chumash Foundation

Iron: Susan Burns Associates, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Santa Barbara Airbus

Diamond: OnQ Financial, Suzanne Duca

Emerald: Timothy & Virginia Bliss

— Lindsay Cortina for Junior League of Santa Barbara.