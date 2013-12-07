Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 9:15 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Junior League of Santa Barbara Presents Festival of Trees, Ice Skating

By Ali Ernst for Junior League of Santa Barbara | December 7, 2013 | 11:51 p.m.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara invites you to help celebrate the holiday season as we host the inaugural Festival of Trees on Sunday at Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort.

Festival of Trees is a family-oriented weekend filled with fun and merriment. Enjoy children’s programs, holiday treats and a wonderland of exquisitely decorated trees with your friends and family. Local companies, organizations and talented volunteers have transformed the Fess Parker’s rotunda into a warm, festive holiday haven.

This event will usher in the holiday season with style, showcasing a stunning display of uniquely decorated trees funded by our sponsors and which will be raffled off Sunday evening. Families can delight in watching the joy on children’s faces as they visit with Santa, make a craft for someone special, listen to the merry melodies of local instruments and performers, and enjoy many other holiday surprises.

Entry to the festival is free. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $5.

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, you also will be able to ice skate on the rotunda amid the decorated trees overlooking the Pacific Ocean for $15. A special skating with Santa will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The synthetic ice rink is made possible by our generous sponsors at All Year Sports Galaxy and Ice in Paradise. Tickets are available for purchase at the door.

Come see the Aerial Ice Dancing team of Chris Trefil and Tosha Hanford. This amazing team has performed on America’s Got Talent and Snoopy on Ice.   They will be performing at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. So please come join us in celebrating a beautiful and festive event. Start a new tradition this holiday season and enjoy the inaugural Festival of Trees!

Click here for more information on the Junior League of Santa Barbara, or for ticket sales and schedule updates, or email [email protected].

All proceeds go to the Junior League of Santa Barbara’s efforts to improve youth literacy throughout Santa Barbara.

Thank you to our sponsors: Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, All Year Sports Galaxy, MoveGreen, Santa Barbara Zoo, Flora  Gardens, The Bank of Santa  Barbara, The Killgore Family, ParentClick, Town & Country Event Rentals, KnitFit, Ice in Paradise, PSAV, The Rhew Family, PumpFlix, Lilly's Christmas  Trees, Ursula  Szeles, Pal 8 Media, SFA Designs, Carolyn Williams and Family, Jan Ann Kahler, Alliance Wealth Strategies, American Riviera Bank, Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP, BlueStar Parking, Cabana Home, Caliber Home Loans, Cashmir Beauty Lounge, Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club, El Encanto, Franzblau Landscapes, Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast, Hayes Commercial, Impulse Communications, Jake Ralston Santa Barbara Real Estate, Johnson Family Dental, Killer B’s Fitness, Killer Shrimp, Mary Kay, Michelle Piotrowski, Jayme Dwyer, Molly Dufau, Anne Brink, Karen O'Neill, Suzanne Blanco, Maggie  Rhew and Adeline Tognotti, OnQ Financial, ONTRAPORT, Rooms & Gardens, Santa  Barbara Athletic Club, Santa Barbara Pet Services, Thatcher Orthodontics, The Lattice Group, Tiffany & Co., White Family Restaurants, JLSB New Member Class 2013-­2014, Martin Sosa Graphic Design, Coveted Cakery, FX, Pali Winery, Kimberly Citro Photography, Kendall Pata Graphic Design and Halper Fine Art.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 