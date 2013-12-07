Junior League of Santa Barbara Presents Festival of Trees, Ice Skating

The Junior League of Santa Barbara invites you to help celebrate the holiday season as we host the inaugural Festival of Trees on Sunday at Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort.

Festival of Trees is a family-oriented weekend filled with fun and merriment. Enjoy children’s programs, holiday treats and a wonderland of exquisitely decorated trees with your friends and family. Local companies, organizations and talented volunteers have transformed the Fess Parker’s rotunda into a warm, festive holiday haven.

This event will usher in the holiday season with style, showcasing a stunning display of uniquely decorated trees funded by our sponsors and which will be raffled off Sunday evening. Families can delight in watching the joy on children’s faces as they visit with Santa, make a craft for someone special, listen to the merry melodies of local instruments and performers, and enjoy many other holiday surprises.

Entry to the festival is free. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $5.

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, you also will be able to ice skate on the rotunda amid the decorated trees overlooking the Pacific Ocean for $15. A special skating with Santa will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The synthetic ice rink is made possible by our generous sponsors at All Year Sports Galaxy and Ice in Paradise. Tickets are available for purchase at the door.

Come see the Aerial Ice Dancing team of Chris Trefil and Tosha Hanford. This amazing team has performed on America’s Got Talent and Snoopy on Ice. They will be performing at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. So please come join us in celebrating a beautiful and festive event. Start a new tradition this holiday season and enjoy the inaugural Festival of Trees!

All proceeds go to the Junior League of Santa Barbara's efforts to improve youth literacy throughout Santa Barbara.

All proceeds go to the Junior League of Santa Barbara’s efforts to improve youth literacy throughout Santa Barbara.

