Junior League of Santa Barbara 80th Anniversary Rummage Sale on Saturday

The Junior League of Santa Barbara (JLSB) announces its 80th Anniversary Rummage Sale, happening from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Earl Warren Showgrounds, Exhibit Hall.

Community members interested in a premier first-look experience and early access to the sale can buy a $15 ticket for the pre-sale party, happening 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

First established in 1934, the community-based rummage sale is one of Santa Barbara’s longest-standing charity events and serves to benefit both the Junior League and provide low-cost, new and gently used merchandise to the community.

Last year’s event raised $25,000, which directly supports the JLSB’s mission of promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving the local community through effective action and leadership.

Admission to the rummage sale is free and open to the public. With more than 2 million items for sale in some 18 categories, such as: clothing, baby, toddler, sporting goods, vintage items, furniture and kitchen items, this year’s sale has something for everyone.

For more information about the rummage sale, and to buy tickets to the pre-sale party, visit www.jlsantabarbara.org.

The JLSB thanks its sponsor, MoveGreen.

For more information or to support the Junior League of Santa Barbara, call 963-2704, or visit jlsantabarbara.org.

— Lindsay Cortina for Junior League of Santa Barbara.