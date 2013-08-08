Junior League of Santa Barbara Accepting New Members

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is accepting new members for its 2013-14 New Member Class.

The nonprofit organization is open to women of all ages and backgrounds who are looking for opportunities to network, volunteer and make a positive difference in the community.

“I would like to extend an open invitation to local women interested in building new skills, developing new friendships and opportunities to contribute to our community,” said Angela Bolea, president of the JLSB. “We are an organization that offers leadership training and have been actively volunteering in our community for the past 89 years.”

Members of the JLSB reflect a wide range of professional pursuits, backgrounds and interests. They dedicate their time and talents to a variety of projects designed to make a positive impact on the community in which they live and work. The JLSB is a great way to connect to the community, broaden your professional network, and make lifelong friends.

New members of the JLSB participate in a New Member Training Program before becoming active members of the league. These activities and courses are designed to educate new members about the league, the Santa Barbara community, voluntarism and development, as well as provide opportunities to meet and socialize with other new and active Junior League members.

The 2013-14 New Member Class begins in September. Courses for the New Member Training Program start in October and conclude next May. Women who are interested in learning about the JLSB or joining the organization are invited to attend an informational session at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 at the JLSB office, 229 E. Victoria St.

For more information about becoming a member of the Junior League of Santa Barbara, email membership chair Kielle Horton at [email protected]. For more information about the organization, call 805.963.2704 or click here.

— Kielle Horton is the membership chair for the Junior League of Santa Barbara.