Junior League of Santa Barbara Founded Alcohol Abuse and Youth Program

By Junior League of Santa Barbara | April 4, 2015 | 9:25 a.m.

Did you know? In 1980, the Junior League of Santa Barbara founded Alcohol Abuse and Youth and successfully completed the Volunteers for Abuse Prevention Projection, which was turned over to CALM (Child Abuse Listening & Mediation) for continuation.

Check back with Noozhawk daily for additional information about the Junior League of Santa Barbara, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year.

On April 11, the league will hold its Seventh Annual Gala at the Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club in Montecito. Funds raised at the benefit, sponsored by Tiffany & Co., will further the mission of the Junior League through membership training, programming and other worthy initiatives to continue with our success of bettering the community.

During the gala, we will be unveiling a new focus area, which will help us dig deeper into the greater needs of our community.

