Junior League of Santa Barbara Announces Eighth Annual Masquerade Ball

On Saturday, March 12, 2016 the Junior League of Santa Barbara will host its eighth Annual Spring Gala - Masquerade Ball at the Four Seasons Coral Casino.

The gala is the organization's highlight event of the year, and 100 percent of funds raised will support the mission of the JLSB, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

Guests in masquerade attire will enjoy cocktails and place bids on an attractive array of silent auction items while overlooking the beautiful Pacific coastline.

Dinner and dancing will follow, along with presentation of the Woman of the Year award to an outstanding female philanthropist making a notable difference in our community.

The evening's entertainment will include music by DJ Darla Bea, 805 Party Pix photo booth and casino tables.

The event is designed to entertain all while encouraging attendees to learn more the JLSB's focus area of improving the lives of at-risk young women by educating and empowering them to reach their full potential while working to prevent exploitation and injustice in our community.

JLSB thanks its many generous sponsors for their contributions:

» Diamond Masque: Joan and Jim Lindsey

» Silver Masque: Santa Barbara Auto Group, BMW, UnionBank, a friend of the Junior League of Santa Barbara

» Bronze Masque: Deckers Brands

» Iron Masque: Suzanne Duca; Susan Burns Associates

» Copper Masque: Santa Barbara Investment Group

» Nickel Masque: Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, LLP

» Media Sponsors: Cox Communications

» Wine Sponsor: Foley Family Wines

» Entertainment Sponsors: Darla Bea, 805 Party Pix and Kelsey Crews Photo

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.jlsantabarbara.org or call 805.963.2704.

— Lindsay Cortina represents the Junior League of Santa Barbara.