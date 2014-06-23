Junior League of Santa Barbara Awards Community Assistance Funds

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2013-14 Community Assistance Funds.

This year the league was able to distribute $5,050 in funding among seven local nonprofit organizations.

Recipients of this year’s Community Assistance Funds are:

» Storyteller Children's Library — for literacy field trips to educational destinations in Santa Barbara, helping to bridge the learning gap between at-risk, underprivileged children and their peers.

» Santa Barbara Museum of Art — in support of the English Language Learners & Teachers “Free Family Night” event. This special evening at the museum offers young English learners the opportunity to read and write stories while interacting with original works of art.

» CALM — to support the purchase of math and reading workbooks for their Homework Help after-school tutoring program.

» People’s Self-Help Housing — to purchase literacy supplies for 100 low-income English Language Learners living at three affordable housing properties in Carpinteria and Santa Barbara.

» Carpinteria Education Foundation Inc. — to purchase 45 books for Carpinteria Middle School.

» PathPoint — to purchase materials for their Literacy & Life Skills curriculum and Sensory Stimulation program offered to people with disabilities or disadvantages.

» Santa Barbara Police Activities League (PAL) — in support of their Big PAL-Little PAL Spring Break Mentoring Camp, where members of the PAL Youth Leadership Council provide meaningful mentoring experiences to at-risk elementary students, in a safe and fun environment.

JLSB created the Community Assistance Fund to extend the organization’s reach and address our community’s greatest needs. In partnering with area nonprofits that are also making an effort to improve youth literacy, the league aims to make its vision to improve the lives of at-risk children, youth and families in Santa Barbara a reality. This year’s grants have been made possible through the generous support of our wonderful community partners: Santa Barbara Auto Group, Lindsey Communications, UBS Financial, Deckers Outdoor Corp. and Berkshire Hathaway.

HomeServices. Applications for the Community Assistance Fund are accepted each year from January through March. Further information can be found on the JLSB website by clicking here.

We would like to congratulate our Community Assistance Fund recipients and thank our community partners!

— Leslie Gallant is a communications coordinator for the Junior League of Santa Barbara.