Junior League of Santa Barbara Awards More Than $9,000 to Local Nonprofit Organizations

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce recipients of the 2014-215 Community Assistance Funds.

At their June meeting, JLSB community council director Marissa Byrne and JLSB president Jennifer Neisse presented awards totaling more than $9,000 to local nonprofit organizations.

Among 10 applicants, four were chosen to receive JLSB’s Community Assistance Funds:

» All for Animals-ARF! (Animals+Reading=FUN) — $1,000

» Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation’s 1000 Books before Kindergarten Program — $3,500

» Community Action Commission’s Goleta Head Start Program — $2,508

» Domestic Violence Solutions’ Homework Blaster Afterschool Program — $2,000

In an effort to extend the organization’s reach and to address our community’s greatest needs, the Junior League of Santa Barbara has been awarding Community Assistance Funds for several years.

In partnering with area nonprofits, the Junior League of Santa Barbara aims to make its vision to improve the lives of at-risk children, youth and families in Santa Barbara a reality.

In addition, the league honored six 2014-15 Community Partners — individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions during this, the JLSB’s 90th year. Their contributions to the league’s impact in our community are invaluable: Joan and Jim Lindsey; UBS Financial; SB Auto Group; CA Community Foundation; Tiffany & Co., Santa Barbara; and Movegreen.

Applications for the Community Assistance Fund are accepted each year from January through March. Prospective applicants are encouraged to visit the Junior League’s website by clicking here for more information.

— Lindsay Groark Cortina is a communications coordinator for the Junior League of Santa Barbara.