Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 10:00 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Junior League of Santa Barbara Awards More Than $9,000 to Local Nonprofit Organizations

The Junior League of Santa Barbara recently presented community assistance funds totaling more than $9,000 to local nonprofit leaders. Pictured from left are Michelle Piotrowski, 2014-15 JLSB president; Gwen Wagy and Beverly Schwartzberg of the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation; Lorraine Neenan of the Community Action Commission-Goleta Head Start; Deb Pullen and Karen Lee Stevens of All for Animals-ARF!; Charles Anderson of Domestic Violence Solutions; and Jennifer Neisse, JLSB president.
The Junior League of Santa Barbara recently presented community assistance funds totaling more than $9,000 to local nonprofit leaders. Pictured from left are Michelle Piotrowski, 2014-15 JLSB president; Gwen Wagy and Beverly Schwartzberg of the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation; Lorraine Neenan of the Community Action Commission-Goleta Head Start; Deb Pullen and Karen Lee Stevens of All for Animals-ARF!; Charles Anderson of Domestic Violence Solutions; and Jennifer Neisse, JLSB president. (Junior League of Santa Barbara photo)
By Lindsay Groark Cortina for the Junior League of Santa Barbara | June 25, 2015 | 1:26 p.m.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce recipients of the 2014-215 Community Assistance Funds.

At their June meeting, JLSB community council director Marissa Byrne and JLSB president Jennifer Neisse presented awards totaling more than $9,000 to local nonprofit organizations.

Among 10 applicants, four were chosen to receive JLSB’s Community Assistance Funds:

» All for Animals-ARF! (Animals+Reading=FUN) — $1,000

» Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation’s 1000 Books before Kindergarten Program — $3,500

» Community Action Commission’s Goleta Head Start Program — $2,508

» Domestic Violence Solutions’ Homework Blaster Afterschool Program — $2,000

In an effort to extend the organization’s reach and to address our community’s greatest needs, the Junior League of Santa Barbara has been awarding Community Assistance Funds for several years.

In partnering with area nonprofits, the Junior League of Santa Barbara aims to make its vision to improve the lives of at-risk children, youth and families in Santa Barbara a reality.

In addition, the league honored six 2014-15 Community Partners — individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions during this, the JLSB’s 90th year. Their contributions to the league’s impact in our community are invaluable: Joan and Jim Lindsey; UBS Financial; SB Auto Group; CA Community Foundation; Tiffany & Co., Santa Barbara; and Movegreen.

Applications for the Community Assistance Fund are accepted each year from January through March. Prospective applicants are encouraged to visit the Junior League’s website by clicking here for more information.

— Lindsay Groark Cortina is a communications coordinator for the Junior League of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 