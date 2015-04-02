Junior League of Santa Barbara Thanks Brewer-Clifton for Wine Sponsorship

The Junior League of Santa Barbara would like to thank Brewer-Clifton​ for its Wine sponsorship at this year’s Seventh Annual Gala on April 11 at the Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club in Montecito.

The Legacies Are Forever gala is the Junior League’s highlight event of the year, and the funds raised will further the mission of the JLSB through membership training, programming and other worthy initiatives, which help continue with our success of bettering the community.

In addition to celebrating our 90th year with the gala, we will be announcing our new focus area, a completely re-imagined focus that will help us dig deeper into the greater needs of our community.

