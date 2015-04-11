Junior League of Santa Barbara Celebrates 90th Anniversary While Leaving a Legacy

JLSB announces at gala that new focus area will be to prevent injustice to women, foster youth through human trafficking

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

The 90th anniversary of the Junior League of Santa Barbara was celebrated during Saturday’s Seventh Annual Gala — the chapter’s highlight event of the year — at a well-attended party at the Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club in Montecito​.

“We have already raised $75,000 through ticket sales and sponsorships,” anniversary event co-chairwoman Danielle Hazarian told Noozhawk. “We hope to reach $95,000 by the end of the evening through the silent auction and paddle raising.

“During this event, I am excited to say that we will be unveiling the Junior League of Santa Barbara’s new focus area, which is to prevent injustice to women through human trafficking and a concentration on foster youth who are especially susceptible to this abuse.”

Hazarian, Jaimee Cole and Jillian Lipinski tri-chaired the event.

Some of the highlights of the Junior League’s work in the community include:

» 1963: The JLSB contributed to the building fund of the Girl’s Club of Santa Barbara and helped develop the Child’s Estate, a community project that later became the Santa Barbara Zoo.

» 1975: The JLSB celebrated its 50th anniversary, and 85 members successfully completed the FOCUS Education Course, a leadership-training program.

» 1995: The JLSB celebrated its 70th anniversary, became a partner in the Silent Witness National Initiative and helped in opening the Sexual Abuse Response Team (SART) Cottage.

» 2005: The JLSB partnered with the Santa Barbara Public Library System to renovate the Eastside Children’s Library.

» 2013: The JLSB raised the funds to help renovate the reception area and library at the Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County, for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Barbara County.

The gala’s title sponsor was Tiffany & Co. Additional sponsors included ACRHEW, American Riviera Bank, Bella Vista Designs, Berkshire Hathaway (Tim Dahl, Dan Encell, Randy Glick, Kat Perello Hitchcock & Jake Ralston, Paul Hurst, Mark Johnson, Kyle Kemp, Mitch Stark, Jason Streatfield and Sherry Zolfaghari), BMW, Brewer-Clifton, Cottage Children’s Hospital, Cox, Heritage Oaks Bank, Joan and Jim Lindsey, Noozhawk, OnQ Financial, ​Ontraport, Open Air Photobooth, Santa Barbara Auto Group, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Sientra, UBS Wealth Management, Van Atta Associates, Village Properties and many others.

The nonprofit Junior League of Santa Barbara is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and to improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

JLSB reaches out to women of all races, religions and national origins who demonstrate an interest in and commitment to voluntarism. Its goal is to be a leading force in improving the lives of children, youth and families in the community. It is one of 294 Junior Leagues in four countries belonging to the Association of Junior Leagues International Inc.

Click here for more information about the Junior League of Santa Barbara, call 805.963.2704 or email [email protected]. Click here to make an online donation.

Check back with Noozhawk for complete iSociety coverage of the Junior League of Santa Barbara’s gala.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.