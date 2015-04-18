Junior League of Santa Barbara Established Welfare Council

Did you know? In 1947, the Welfare Council was established by the Junior League of Santa Barbara to improve health, recreation and welfare in Santa Barbara County.

Check back with Noozhawk daily for additional information about the Junior League of Santa Barbara, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year.

On April 11, the league held its Seventh Annual Gala at the Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club in Montecito. The gala is the Junior League’s highlight event of the year, and the funds raised will further the mission of the JLSB through membership training, programming and other worthy initiatives, which help continue with our success of bettering the community.

Click here for more information about the Junior League of Santa Barbara, call 805.963.2704 or email [email protected]. Click here to make an online donation.

Connect with the Junior League on Facebook. Follow the Junior League on Twitter: @JuniorLeague_SB.