Monday, April 9 , 2018, 7:33 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Junior League of Santa Barbara Facilitates Resolution to Prevent Sexual Exploitation of Children

By Lindsay Groark for the Junior League of Santa Barbara | December 1, 2015 | 10:25 a.m.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara (JLSB) recently participated in a Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting wherein a resolution proclaiming the County of Santa Barbara’s commitment to preventing the sexual exploitation of children was adopted. 

This proclamation is the result of JLSB’s newly-focused efforts to shed greater light on this topic in the local community and is part of a larger, state-wide effort for all counties to adopt a resolution to affirm to combat the commercial sexual exploitation of children (CSEC).  

JLSB is proud to be the first California chapter to facilitate adoption of such a resolution in its local county.

In line with this milestone, JLSB recently adopted a new focus area: “Improving the lives of at-risk young women by educating and empowering them to reach their full potential, while working to end exploitation and injustices in our community.” 

While JLSB’s primary mission is to promote voluntarism and to develop the potential of women while improving the community, the organization chooses a specific focus area to direct members’ volunteer efforts. 

The new focus area is the product of an extensive research effort conducted by JLSB volunteers, in which over 40 local organizations were surveyed regarding our community’s greatest needs. 

The JLSB members were also surveyed regarding their personal interests and how they feel their time and talents are best utilized in making an impact in the community. 

This comprehensive needs assessment revealed that several factors are of utmost need for attention and support in our community, determining their efforts are most effectively focused on the awareness and prevention of commercial sexual exploitation, with special focus on high-risk young women and foster youth.

The County Board of Supervisor’s adoption of this resolution lays the important foundation for the work that lies ahead for the JLSB as they learn more about this issue locally and identify community partners. 

In the coming years, the JLSB aims to be a driving force in Santa Barbara County’s commitment to developing and supporting strategies to prevent, reduce and serve the victims of commercial sexual exploitation of children and work to eliminate sex trafficking in our region. 

— Lindsay Groark Cortina represents the Junior League of Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 