Junior League of Santa Barbara Facilitates Resolution to Prevent Sexual Exploitation of Children

The Junior League of Santa Barbara (JLSB) recently participated in a Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting wherein a resolution proclaiming the County of Santa Barbara’s commitment to preventing the sexual exploitation of children was adopted.

This proclamation is the result of JLSB’s newly-focused efforts to shed greater light on this topic in the local community and is part of a larger, state-wide effort for all counties to adopt a resolution to affirm to combat the commercial sexual exploitation of children (CSEC).

JLSB is proud to be the first California chapter to facilitate adoption of such a resolution in its local county.

In line with this milestone, JLSB recently adopted a new focus area: “Improving the lives of at-risk young women by educating and empowering them to reach their full potential, while working to end exploitation and injustices in our community.”

While JLSB’s primary mission is to promote voluntarism and to develop the potential of women while improving the community, the organization chooses a specific focus area to direct members’ volunteer efforts.

The new focus area is the product of an extensive research effort conducted by JLSB volunteers, in which over 40 local organizations were surveyed regarding our community’s greatest needs.

The JLSB members were also surveyed regarding their personal interests and how they feel their time and talents are best utilized in making an impact in the community.

This comprehensive needs assessment revealed that several factors are of utmost need for attention and support in our community, determining their efforts are most effectively focused on the awareness and prevention of commercial sexual exploitation, with special focus on high-risk young women and foster youth.

The County Board of Supervisor’s adoption of this resolution lays the important foundation for the work that lies ahead for the JLSB as they learn more about this issue locally and identify community partners.

In the coming years, the JLSB aims to be a driving force in Santa Barbara County’s commitment to developing and supporting strategies to prevent, reduce and serve the victims of commercial sexual exploitation of children and work to eliminate sex trafficking in our region.

— Lindsay Groark Cortina represents the Junior League of Santa Barbara.