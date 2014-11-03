Junior League of Santa Barbara Announces Return of Monster Rummage Sale

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of the Monster Rummage Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday Nov. 15 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds Exhibit Hall.

First established in 1934, the community-based sale is one of Santa Barbara’s longest-standing charity events and serves to benefit both the Junior League and provide low-cost, new and gently used merchandise to the community.

Admission is free of charge and open to the general public.

With more than 2 million items for sale in over 18 categories, such as clothing, baby, toddler, sporting goods, furniture and kitchen items, this year’s Monster Rummage Sale has something for everyone. With so much popularity, the JLSB has decided to host a First Dibs Pre-­Sale Party the evening of Nov. 14. From 6 to 9 p.m. that evening, guests may purchase rummage items and receive exclusive first-look access to the sale. Don’t miss this opportunity to ensure you get your pick of the best items before they are gone!

For more information about the Junior League of Santa Barbara’s Monster Rummage Sale, and to purchase tickets to the First Dibs Pre-Sale Party, please click here.

Thank you to our sponsors, Cox and MoveGreen.

— Amy Bernstein is a member of the Junior League of Santa Barbara.