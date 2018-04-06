Junior League of Santa Barbara Recognizes Noozhawk for Media Sponsorship

The Junior League of Santa Barbara would like to thank Noozhawk for its generous media sponsorship of this year’s 90th Celebration and Seventh Annual Gala on April 11 at the Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club in Montecito.

The gala is the Junior League’s highlight event of the year, and the funds raised will further the mission of the league through membership training, programming and other worthy initiatives, to help continue with our success of bettering the community.

During the gala, we will be unveiling our new focus area, a completely re-imagined focus that will help us dig deeper into the greater needs of our community.

