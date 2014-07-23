Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 8:01 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Junior League of Santa Barbara Seeks New Members

By Danielle Hazarian for the Junior League of Santa Barbara | July 23, 2014 | 11:36 a.m.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is currently in the process of recruiting for its 2014-15 new member class and will be hosting an information session for prospective new members on Sunday, Aug. 3.

The JLSB is open to all women who demonstrate an interest in and commitment to volunteerism. Membership with the JLSB is a wonderful way to make a difference in the Santa Barbara community alongside an exceptional group of women.

The final New Member Information Session will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3 and will be followed by an Ice Cream Social at 4 p.m. All sessions will take place at the Junior League office at 229 E. Victoria St.

The information session is an opportunity to hear from active members of the league, meet other prospective new members, and to learn about trainings and events that members participate in once they join. Questions about the JLSB and membership requirements will also be answered.

Women who are interested in attending should RSVP to [email protected]. Interested parties that cannot attend the session may contact the same email address to receive materials about JLSB membership.

— Danielle Hazarian represents the Junior League of Santa Barbara.

