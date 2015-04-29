Junior League of Santa Barbara Thanks Outgoing President Michelle Piotrowski for Her Service

The Junior League of Santa Barbara thanks Michelle Piotrowski for her outstanding year as 2014-15 president.

This year the JLSB celebrated its 90th anniversary.

“It has been an honor leading the JLSB through its 90th year of service," Piotrowski said. "We are so grateful for all the support provided by the Santa Barbara community, JLSB members and sustainers and look forward to the next 90 years!”

She studied math at the College of William and Mary and graduated in 1994 with a bachelor of science degree. She has been on the board of JLSB since May 2012 and was elected president in May 2014, a volunteer position she juggles with her full-time job as a program manager for Insurity.

Some highlights from Piotrowski’s year as JLSB president:

» Rummage, the fall fundraiser that raised more than $45,000. Multiple people at the event expressed how happy they were to have it back and how it made a difference in allowing them to purchase gently used but needed items at value pricing.

» Seventh annual Gala Presented by Tiffany & Co was one of the most successful on record raising over $94,000 for the JLSB

» JLSB welcomed 52 new members who partnered with Storyteller Children’s Center to renovate one of their classrooms.

» New focus area: Improving the lives of at-risk young women by educating & empowering them to reach their full potential while working to end exploitation and injustice in our community.

» 11 volunteer-based community impacts projects, including the Hero’s for a Day at La Patera Elementary, a reading field trip for the children of Storyteller at the Sea Center and Dr. Seuss event at the Downtown Public Library.

» Community assistance funds. We are proud to be almost doubling the amount of the grants we will disburse this year to other local non-profit organizations that share our vision.

Training

Part of the foundation of JLSB is training its over 200 members to be better volunteers and grow both personally and as philanthropists. This year JLSB increased the number of trainings offered to members by 50 percent.

JLSB sent members to several Association of Junior Leagues International Conferences to learn best practices, meet other league members and form support networks across the 292 leagues in the USA.

With such an exciting and productive year, Piotrowski is certainly Leaving her Legacy on the JLSB. Thank you for your dedication and service as 2014-15 president!

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

For more information about JLSB, call 805.963.2704, click here, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @JuniorLeague_SB.

— Heather Hambleton is the communications coordinator for the Junior League of Santa Barbara.