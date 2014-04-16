Junior League of Santa Barbara to Honor Patsy Hicks as Woman of Year

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is proud to announce Patsy Hicks as 2014 Woman of the Year.

The Woman of the Year is honored by the Junior League of Santa Barbara for her achievements in alignment with JLSB’s mission to promote volunteerism, develop the potential of women and improve youth literacy.

Hicks has been active in the Santa Barbara Museum of Art for 18 years, beginning in 1996 when she was hired as the Teens for Teens coordinator and served on the museum’s Docent Council. She now holds the highest position in the Education Department as the director of education, a position she has held for nearly 10 years.

As a former English teacher, Hicks is a tremendous asset to the Education Department. Every program and event she develops is imbued with a sense of inquisitiveness and a love of learning. Her aim is to educate our community through accessible, free programming. The Santa Barbara Museum of Art is the primary giver of arts education in our community, reaching more than 25,000 students a year.

Hicks and the Education Department have found a direct correlation between art and literacy, and use this connection to enhance all of their art education programs. Not only does the museum provide bilingual events for English Language Learners and their families, it also frequently partners with branches of the Santa Barbara Public Library. From offering homework/artwork classes after-school, to hosting events at the Eastside Library, Hicks and her staff make literacy a primary focus.

Hicks has lead many of the museum’s education programs that involve connecting art and literacy such as Visual Thinking Strategies (VTS), STEM Initiative, StoryCorps and The Sketchbook Project. She continues to create bridges between the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the downtown public library and other literacy-driven programming.

Hicks will receive $1,000 from the Junior League of Santa Barbara to donate to the nonprofit organization of her choice. She has selected the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s free family celebration, Dia de los Muertos, to receive the funds.

Hicks will be honored as Woman of the Year at the Junior League of Santa Barbara’s Prohibition at the Polo Fields event on Sunday, April 27. Please join us in congratulating Hicks, 2014 Woman of the Year!

— Leslie Gallant represents the Junior League of Santa Barbara.