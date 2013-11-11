Junior League of Santa Barbara to Host Its First Festival of Trees

The Junior League of Santa Barbara will host its first Festival of Trees from Dec. 6-8 at Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

The Festival of Trees is a family-oriented weekend filled with children’s programs, holiday treats and a wonderland of exquisitely decorated trees. Dec. 6-8, local companies, organizations and talented volunteers will transform Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort’s Rotunda into a warm, festive holiday haven.

This event will usher in the holiday season with a stunning display of uniquely decorated trees funded by our sponsors, which will be raffled off at the conclusion of the weekend. Families can delight in watching the joy on children’s faces as they visit with Santa, make a craft for someone special, listen to the merry melodies of local instrumental and vocal performers, and enjoy many other holiday surprises.

The weekend-long extravaganza will begin with a festive reception and lighting of the trees from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.

The celebration continues with viewing of the trees and other special holiday treats over the following dates/hours:

» Friday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

» Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

» Sunday, Dec. 8, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Duncan the Dinosaur will perform three times on Saturday, thanks to the generosity of the Santa Barbara Zoo. On Sunday, participants can ice skate while overlooking the Pacific Ocean for a fee of $15. The ice skating rink has been made possible by All Year Sports Galaxy and Ice in Paradise.

Pre-sale tickets for the Dec. 5 reception are available for a discounted rate of $35 until this Friday, Nov. 15; reception tickets will be $40 thereafter. Tickets are available at the Junior League of Santa Barbara website by clicking here or by calling 805.963.2704. Each ticket purchased includes one raffle ticket.

For more information on the Festival of Trees and its sponsors, email [email protected]. All proceeds go to the league’s efforts to improve youth literacy throughout Santa Barbara.

Thank you to our sponsors: ParentClick, The Bank of Santa Barbara, MoveGreen, All Year Sports Galaxy, Town and Country Rentals, Fess Parker, SB Zoo, Flora Gardens, Alliance Wealth Strategies, American Riviera Bank, Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, LLP, Cashmir Beauty Lounge, Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club, Franzblau Landscapes, Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast, FX, Gustafson Dance, Johnson Family Dental, Michelle Piotrowski, Jayme Dwyer, Molly Dufau, Anne Brink, Karen O'Neill, Suzanne Blanco, Maggie Rhew and Adeline Tognotti, OnQ Financial, ONTRAPORT, Riverbench Winery, Rooms & Gardens, SFA Designs, Steel Card, The Lattice Group, White Family Restaurants, Santa Barbara Pet Services, Jake Ralston Santa Barbara Real Estate, Halper Fine Art, Bourdeau Spa, Kimberly Citro Photography and Granada Books.

— Leslie Gallant represents the Communications Committee for the Junior League of Santa Barbara.