Junior League of Santa Barbara Hosting Southwest Exchange Conference

By Leslie Gallant for the Junior League of Santa Barbara | September 10, 2013 | 11:42 a.m.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara will host the 2013 Southwest Exchange Conference at Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort this Friday and Saturday.

Vicki Clark
Vicki Clark

The Southwest Exchange Conference will bring together women from Junior League chapters from all over the southwestern region of the United States for a weekend of trainings and discussions, led by some of today's most outstanding women leaders in academia, media and business.

The keynote luncheon will be given by Vicki Clark, who has devoted the past 25 years of her life to building capacity in organizations. A noted facilitator, consultant and trainer, she has extensive experience working in the nonprofit, government and private sectors. Her work includes numerous specialty areas, including board development, inclusion and diversity, leadership, strategic planning, program development, volunteer resource development and effective communication.

Clark is a member of the Peter F. Drucker Foundation’s training and consultation team, a senior governance consultant for BoardSource and an associate of Literacy Powerline. She was also a member of the national program planning committee of Colin Powell’s President’s Summit for America’s Children.

Conference highlights include local speakers Martha Townsend (founder of Market Ready Rx Inc.), Valerie Rice (Eat, Drink Garden), Lori Gaskin (SBCC president) and Hollye Jacobs (TheSilverPen.com) as well as an opening reception at Fess Parker's on Friday. The weekend’s events will conclude with closing remarks by Clark and Junior League President Angela Bolea on Saturday.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

For more information, call 805.963.2704, click here or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @JuniorLeague_SB.

— Leslie Gallant represents the Junior League of Santa Barbara.

