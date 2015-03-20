Junior League of Santa Barbara Traces Roots to 24 in ’24

The Junior League of Santa Barbara was founded in 1924 by a group of 24 young women who had a vision of making a positive impact on the community through volunteerism.

Today, the Junior League has more than 600 volunteers.

On April 11, the Junior League of Santa Barbara will hold its Seventh Annual Gala at the Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club in Montecito. The event, sponsored by Tiffany & Co., includes a night of fundraising for the programming of the Junior League. We will be unveiling our new focus area at the event, as well, and are looking forward to our next 90 years!

Click here to purchase tickets to the Junior League’s Seventh Annual Gala.

Click here for more information about the Junior League of Santa Barbara, call 805.963.2704 or email [email protected]. Click here to make an online donation.

