Junior League of Santa Barbara Welcomes New President Kielle Horton to lead 2018-19 Year

By Kate Perlis McKinniss for the Junior League of Santa Barbara | July 24, 2018 | 2:30 p.m.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara thanks outgoing President, Danielle Hazarian, for her outstanding leadership of the League over the past year, and welcomes incoming President, Kielle Horton, for the 2018-19 League year.

This past year was highlighted by the League facilitating the opening S.A.F.E. House Santa Barbara, a 6-bed, residential shelter in Santa Barbara County for girls who have been victims of commercial sexual exploitation.

Hazarian also oversaw the distribution of $10,000 in Community Assistance Funds distributed to three local Santa Barbara non-profit organizations: Harvest Community Center, Domestic Violence Solutions and The Turner Learning Center.

Hazarian passes the presidential gavel to incoming President, Kielle Horton, who looks to continue this momentum throughout the summer with a variety of New Member Recruitment events and orientations.

Hazarian joined the League in 2010, and has served in numerous leadership roles including Communications Director, Community Director, Executive Secretary, Spring Fundraiser Chair and others.

In addition to her work with the League, Hazarian is the Director of Product Marketing for Sientra, Inc. During her presidency, the League’s two main fundraisers — Rummage and Gala — raised over $130,000 to help fund training for members and volunteer work in the community.

The organization welcomed 50 new members, bringing the membership total to over 480 members. In addition to attending JLSB-hosted trainings, members also attended several national Association of Junior Leagues International conferences and committed over 10,000 hours of volunteering with the local community.

The League’s Community Assistance Funds are distributed annually to local organizations, to make improving the lives of at-risk children, youth and families in Santa Barbara a reality. This year’s recipients include Harvest Community Center, Domestic Violence Solutions and The Turner Learning Center. 

These organizations have programs scheduled that fulfill the mission and vision statements of the Junior League and align with our focus area of: Improving the lives of at-risk young women by educating and empowering them to reach their full potential while working to prevent exploitation and injustice in our community.

Hazarian passes the presidential gavel to incoming President, Kielle Horton, who joined the League in 2009. Horton has served in several leadership positions in the League, including Focus Area Chair, Nominating Chair, New Member Chair, Gala Chair, Communications Chair, numerous advisory positions and others.

In addition to her work with the League, Horton is the Vice President at Lindsey Communications and Vice President of the Lindsey Family Foundation. 

Horton and the JLSB Recruitment Committee are hosting several informational sessions throughout the summer, the next two of which are scheduled for the evenings of July 26 and Aug. 14 from 5:30 to 7:30pm at Santa Barbara Wine Therapy.

There is also a New Member Orientation on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 8:30 to 11:30am at the Junior League of Santa Barbara office.

For more information about joining the Junior League of Santa Barbara, please contact [email protected] 

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. Chartered in 1924, JLSB has a local history rich with projects that have changed the lives of many of our community members.

The JLSB has facilitated the opening of S.A.F.E. House (S aving A t-risk youth F rom Exploitation House), a 6-bed, residential shelter in Santa Barbara County for girls who have been victims of sexual exploitation and sex trafficking.

Other notable contributions include the launch of the Sexual Assault Response Team Cottage (SART Cottage) located at Cottage Hospital, bone marrow and blood drives, Eastside Library renovation and Downtown Public Library programs to improve youth literacy.

For more information call 805.963.2704, visit the website at JLSantaBarbara.org, or connect on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @JLSantaBarbara.

 

