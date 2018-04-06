Save the Date for Junior League of Santa Barbara’s 7th Annual Gala on April 11

Save the date for the Junior League of Santa Barbara’s magical Seventh Annual Gala on April 11 at the Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club in Montecito.

The benefit is sponsored by Tiffany & Co. and is the 90-year-old Junior League’s highlight event of the year. The funds raised will further the mission of the Junior League through membership training, programming and other worthy initiatives to continue with our success of bettering the community.

During the gala, we will be unveiling a new focus area, which will help us dig deeper into the greater needs of our community.

