Junior League of Santa Barbara’s S.A.F.E. House Opens to Serve Sex-Trafficking Victims

The Junior League of Santa Barbara, in partnership with Ventura County nonprofit 4 Kids 2 Kids, Inc., has opened Santa Barbara County’s first therapeutic rehabilitative shelter for young sex trafficking victims.

S.A.F.E. (Saving A​t-risk Youth f​rom Exploitation) House Santa Barbara is a six-bed, Short-Term Residential Therapeutic Program designed to meet the specific needs of minor girls who were swept into the trade of forced sex and labor.

The residential facility is in an undisclosed location. It offers an array of services for the female survivors of commercial sexual exploitation, including whole-person, rehabilitative care, addressing physical, mental, emotional and social well-being.

4 Kids 2 Kids, which operates a safe home in Ventura County, will administer the programs at the new Santa Barbara County house.

“To open a shelter that’s specific for this demographic of survivors was key because the services they receive are tailored specifically to the rehabilitative therapeutic services that the survivors need to have a positive future and be successful,” said Junior League of Santa Barbara President Kielle Horton. “It’s nice that it’s six girls at a time because they can put attention on each girl’s individual need and a number of other factors that aid in a tailored therapeutic process.”

S.A.F.E. House Santa Barbara plans to accept shelter clients within the next week, Horton said.

“Girls need their own rehabilitative shelter because what they experience, and are going through with being exploited and trafficked, is on another level of traumatizing,” Horton said.

“Placing a trafficking survivor in a group home, when they are receiving services with other children and minors who didn’t go through the traumatic and abusive experiences that they had, it wasn’t serving them well…What would happen often is those survivors were running back to a trafficker,” she continued.

Since the Junior League of Santa Barbara’s annual gala in March, the organization has raised more than $200,000 to support and facilitate the shelter’s opening, and the group received a grant to furnish the home.

While the initial fundraising phase has been fulfilled, the organization is accepting donations to support the S.A.F.E. House needs. To donate, visit JLSantaBarbara.org or email [email protected].

In the coming months, the the organization plans to launch a community-wide awareness campaign to educate residents about the issues of sex trafficking locally, how to identify potential warning signs of trafficking, and what to do if a case is suspected.

“It's one of those crimes and issues that many people don’t know about,” Horton said of commercial sexual exploitation. “Trafficking is one of the fastest growing crimes in the United States.”

It’s estimated that 55 percent of forced labor victims and 98 percent of sexually exploited victims of human trafficking are young girls and women, according to the county District Attorney Office.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.