Junior League Opens S.A.F.E. House Shelter for Exploited Children

The Junior League of Santa Barbara (JLSB), in partnership with 4 Kids 2 Kids, Inc. has announced the opening of S.A.F.E. House Santa Barbara (S​aving A​t-risk Youth F​rom Exploitation), the county’s first therapeutic rehabilitative shelter for children who are survivors of commercial sexual exploitation.

The shelter, a six-bed Short-Term Residential Therapeutic Program (STRTP), is designed to meet the very specific needs of girls who have been commercially exploited. It will begin accepting placements within the next couple of weeks.

With only a handful of beds in all of California dedicated solely to young girl survivors, opening a six-bed home will make a significant impact.

At its annual gala in March 2017, the JLSB announced its signature project and kicked off fundraising efforts. Since then, JLSB has raised in excess of $185,000 of support to facilitate the shelter’s opening and worked to locate and furnish a home.

The experienced nonprofit 4 Kids 2 Kids, which also operates a safe home in Ventura County, will be administering the programs at the new Santa Barbara County home. Programming will include whole-person, rehabilitative care, addressing physical, mental, emotional and social well-being.

In the coming months, JLSB will launch a community-wide awareness campaign to inform on the issues of sex trafficking locally, how to identify potential warning signs of trafficking, and what to do if a case is suspected.

While the initial fundraising phase for S.A.F.E. House Santa Barbara has been fulfilled, JLSB is accepting ongoing donations to support continued S.A.F.E. House needs. Those interested in giving can donate online at JLSantaBarbara.org or email [email protected]

For more information about the Junior League call 963-2704 or visit JLSantaBarbara.org.

Learn more about S.A.F.E. House Santa Barbara at https://www.jlsantabarbara.org/signature-project-safe-house/.

— Kate Perlis McKinniss for Junior League of Santa Barbara.