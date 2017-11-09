Junior League Plans S.A.F.E. House Party

With the holidays approaching, the Junior League of Santa Barbara will ring in the season with its First Annual S.A.F.E. House Celebration Holiday Party, 6-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at La Cumbre Country Club, 4015 Via Laguna.

The Junior League invites the Santa Barbara community to participate in the festivities and opportunities to give. Tickets are $40 and available at JLSantaBarbara.org.

At the event, the Junior League said it will honor the founding donors, who’ve given generously to support the opening of S.A.F.E. House (Saving A​t-risk Youth F​rom Exploitation House).

The facility is a six-bed, residential shelter in Santa Barbara County for girls who have been victims of sexual exploitation and sex trafficking. The league looks to build upon this momentum with opportunities to give at the event.

Those interested in donating, but are unable to attend, can give online at JLSantaBarbara.org or email [email protected] for alternate supporting options.

The holiday party is one more event in the Junior League's fundraising efforts and celebrates the progress made in launching this signature project — S.A.F.E. House.

With a successful rummage sale fundraiser in October and its upcoming spring gala fundraiser March 10, the Junior League reports it is well on its way to successfully facilitating the opening of S.A.F.E. House.

In addition to supporting S.A.F.E. House, the holiday event supports the Junior League’s mission to promote volunteerism, develop the potential of women and improve the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

For more information about the Junior League of Santa Barbara, call 963-2704 or visit JLSantaBarbara.org.

— Kate Perlis McKinniss for Junior League of Santa Barbara.