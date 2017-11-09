Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 5:39 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Junior League Plans S.A.F.E. House Party

By Kate Perlis McKinniss for Junior League of Santa Barbara | November 9, 2017 | 3:16 p.m.

With the holidays approaching, the Junior League of Santa Barbara will ring in the season with its First Annual S.A.F.E. House Celebration Holiday Party, 6-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at La Cumbre Country Club, 4015 Via Laguna.

The Junior League invites the Santa Barbara community to participate in the festivities and opportunities to give. Tickets are $40 and available at JLSantaBarbara.org.

At the event, the Junior League said it will honor the founding donors, who’ve given generously to support the opening of S.A.F.E. House (Saving A​t-risk Youth F​rom Exploitation House).

The facility is a six-bed, residential shelter in Santa Barbara County for girls who have been victims of sexual exploitation and sex trafficking. The league looks to build upon this momentum with opportunities to give at the event.

Those interested in donating, but are unable to attend, can give online at JLSantaBarbara.org or email [email protected] for alternate supporting options.

The holiday party is one more event in the Junior League's fundraising efforts and celebrates the progress made in launching this signature project — S.A.F.E. House.

With a successful rummage sale fundraiser in October and its upcoming spring gala fundraiser March 10, the Junior League reports it is well on its way to successfully facilitating the opening of S.A.F.E. House.

In addition to supporting S.A.F.E. House, the holiday event supports the Junior League’s mission to promote volunteerism, develop the potential of women and improve the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

For more information about the Junior League of Santa Barbara, call 963-2704 or visit JLSantaBarbara.org.

— Kate Perlis McKinniss for Junior League of Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 