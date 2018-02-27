Junior League to Honor Dudley at 10th Annual Gala

The Junior League of Santa Barbara (JLSB) invites community members to join in celebrating its 10th Annual Gala del Mar, April 7 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way.

The Junior League will honor Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley with its Woman of the Year award for her service and commitment to the Santa Barbara community.

Since her election in 2010, Dudley has dedicated herself to bettering Santa Barbara County by seeking justice for all.

JLSB believes Dudley exemplifies all facets of the nonprofit organization's mission: promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

The evening also will feature updates on the Junior League’s signature project, S.A.F.E. House Santa Barbara (S​aving A​t-risk Youth F​rom Exploitation), and opportunities to give to the JLSB's vision and mission.

Gala attendees can enjoy an evening of cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, music and dancing, a silent auction and a wine raffle. Guests are urged to wear colorful Gala del Mar attire to complement the theme.

Tickets to the event are $100 for general admission, $150 for VIP admission. Tickets available at JLSantaBarbara.org.

VIP tickets include early entry at 5:30 p.m. with complimentary cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. General admission entry begins at 6:30 p.m.

“We are so excited to share with our generous donors, sponsors, friends and community the progress we’ve made in opening Santa Barbara County’s first shelter for girls who are survivors of sexual exploitation and sex trafficking,” said Danielle Hazarian, Junior League president.

“The entire league has worked so hard to bring this project to fruition, and we cannot express enough thanks to those who have supported us along the way,” she said.

JLSB unveiled its signature project at last year’s gala. S.A.F.E. House is a six-bed, residential shelter in Santa Barbara County for girls who have been victims of sexual exploitation and sex trafficking.

Those interested in donating, but are unable to attend the gala, can donate online at JLSantaBarbara.org or email to [email protected] for alternate supporting options.

For more information about JLSB, call 963-2704 or visit JLSantaBarbara.org.



The Junior League thanks the following gala sponsors and donors:



Sponsors: American Riviera Bank, OnQFinancial, Santa Barbara Airbus, Santa Barbara Brewing Company.

Donors: Kielle and John Horton, Joan and Jim Lindsey.

— Kate Perlis McKinniss for Junior League of Santa Barbara.