Junior League to Unveil New Member Project with Storyteller Children’s Center

By Heather Hambleton for the Junior League of Santa Barbara | March 4, 2015 | 8:11 a.m.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is pleased to welcome 52 women into its 2014-15 New Member Class and reveal the highly anticipated, annual new member project.

The 2014-15 New Member Class of the JLSB is partnering with Storyteller Children’s Center, an organization that provides tuition-free early childhood education for homeless and at-risk children in Santa Barbara County, as well as comprehensive support services for their families.

The project involved renovating a Storyteller Children’s Center classroom and raising funds to provide supplies needed to make the classroom more comfortable and inviting for the 100 families Storyteller serves each year.

“I’m thrilled with the new members decision to partner with Storyteller for their project," JLSB president Michelle Piotrowski said. "Storyteller Children’s Center aligns closely with the JLSB’s mission of improving youth literacy in the Santa Barbara community and I know this project will have a huge impact.”

The JLSB is excited to unveil the New Member project at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at the Storyteller Children's Center. The reveal will showcase the redesign of a classroom at their program location.

Over the course of three days in late February, JLSB New Members designed and completed the classroom renovation. The space's face-lift included: fresh paint, new window coverings, new furniture items and organizational improvements thanks to the fundraising efforts of JLSB New Members.

“Storyteller Children’s Center is so grateful to have a friend in the Junior League. Alicia’s preschool classroom has needed some TLC for a while, but resources have been allocated to other program expenses like our food program. We are thrilled to have this philanthropic crew from the New Members Committee getting their hands dirty and making a meaningful impact in the lives of Storyteller children with this restoration project” said Patricia Wilkie, Storytellers Development Associate. 

The JLSB is incredibly proud of the efforts of the 2014/2015 New Member class and the success of their New Member project. The JLSB is honored to have a talented group of accomplished and driven New Members further our mission of serving the community. The JLSB congratulates the New Member Class on their successful project with Storyteller Children’s Center!

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

For more information, call 805.963.2704 or click here, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @JuniorLeague_SB.

— Heather Hambleton is the communications coordinator for the Junior League of Santa Barbara.

