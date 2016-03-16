Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 1:02 am | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Jupiter to Jump Into Viewing of March Sky

On the third Friday of every month, the Westmont Observatory is open to the public to take part in state-of-the-art star gazing.
On the third Friday of every month, the Westmont Observatory is open to the public to take part in state-of-the-art star gazing. (Westmont photo)
By Scott Craig for Westmont College | March 16, 2016 | 9:10 a.m.

Jupiter returns to the night sky for stargazers at this month’s free public viewing of the stars with Westmont College’s powerful Keck Telescope Friday, March 18, beginning at 7:30 p.m. and lasting several hours at the Westmont Observatory.

“At long last Jupiter will be high in the sky during viewing time,” says Tom Whittemore, Westmont physics instructor. “If the seeing is good, we should be able bring out some of the details in the surface structure of Jupiter.”

Earlier in the evening, Whittemore will point the college’s 8-inch refractor telescope at the 11-day-old moon.

“The moon will lie very high in the sky in the early evening,” he says. “If the seeing is particularly good, we should be able to make out considerable detail in the large crater, Copernicus. Particularly interesting will be the terracing on the crater’s walls as well as the mountain peaks in the middle of Copernicus. These peaks were left behind as the result of a large impact in the early history of the Moon. Some of the ray structure surrounding the crater, Tycho, should also be evident.”

Finally, the viewing will include several of the brighter open clusters near the top of the sky, such as Messier 35 in Gemini and Messiers 36, 37 and 38, a wonderful trio of open clusters in Auriga, the Charioteer.

The observatory opens its doors to the public every third Friday of the month in conjunction with the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit, whose members bring their own telescopes to Westmont for the public to gaze through.

The Keck Telescope is housed in the observatory between Russell Carr Field and the track and field/soccer complex. Free parking is available near the baseball field.

Scott Craig is the manager of media relations for Westmont College.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 