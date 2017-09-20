Jurassic Plant Tour Expected to be Dino-mite

Travel back in time. The water we use today is the same water that has been on earth since long before the time of the dinosaurs.

To learn about all that water, the community is invited to the Goleta Sanitary District’s Jurassic Plant Tour Open House.

When we flush toilets or drain sinks and appliances, the water seems to magically disappear.

Of course, it doesn't. The water drains into a system of 132-miles of underground pipes that collect wastewater from throughout the Goleta Valley and transports it to the Goleta Sanitary District’s wastewater treatment plant.

Once at the plant, the wastewater is treated for reuse and/or discharge to the ocean. It is a complex and fascinating process visitors can see first-hand at the community event.

“We are extremely proud of what we do here and we really enjoy having this opportunity to show the community how our wastewater treatment system works to protect public health and the environment,” said Steve Wagner, Goleta Sanitary District general manager.

The district has been holding this event every other year since 1951 where hundreds of Goleta Valley residents have toured the facility filled with family activities. The entire plant will be open to the public.

This is an all-hands-on-deck event where every employee will be there to show visitors around and explain what happens with the approximately 4 million gallons of wastewater the Goleta Valley generates every day.

Additionally, visitors will be treated to a variety of activities such as a walking tour, adventure driving tour, demonstrations, big trucks, operating heavy equipment, machines in action, visiting the laboratory, and learning how wastewater is turned into irrigation water and fertilizer.

Free dino dogs, paleo pizza, and lemonade will be served while supplies last between 11-1.

“This is a wonderful way to show our customers what we do and educate them no how to be better stewards of our wastewater system," said Jerry D. Smith, president of the Goleta Sanitary District Board.

"There are a lot of things folks can do on their end to help the system work more efficiently and keep our costs at a minimum. At this event they can learn how to help us and help the environment at the same time,” Smith said.

“Please come see how all this works and have fun doing it. Eat some paleo pizza. Have a dino dog. Play educational games and enter a drawing to a win prize. All free for the entire family,” he said.

To learn more, call 967-4519 or visit www.GoletaSanitary.org.

— Laura Romano for Goleta Sanitary District.